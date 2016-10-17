Doncaster Knights: No need to panic following derby defeat - Griffiths

Doncaster Knights suffered their first defeat on the opening weekend of the B&I Cup for several years when going down 34-17 against Rotherham at Clifton Lane on Saturday.

“We could have won – it was 21-17 at one stage in the third quarter – but we were second in most areas and they deserved to win,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“Obviously I’m very disappointed with how we played and the fact that we came away empty-handed. I certainly didn’t expect us to play like we did and I asked the players to give me reasons - not excuses.

“But there is no point in sulking and I’ve told the players they’ve got to rediscover themselves and get up for Saturday’s home game against Munster A.

“We’ve certainly got to cut out the recurring errors, which we are working hard on in training every week to eradicate, because they are really hurting us at the moment.

“We’ve been behind at some stage in every game we’ve played this season and come back to win in four but we can’t keep on doing that.

“We are helping to boost the other team’s confidence by how we are starting games by giving the impression that we aren’t on our game.

“You could say that we are giving them an inch and they are taking a mile.

“I was disappointed but we were without a number of regulars. We are still third in the league and there’s no need to panic.”