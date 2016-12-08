Doncaster Knights must execute game plan better - Sam Edgerley

One of the things Doncaster Knights utility back Sam Edgerley would like for Christmas is more game-time in 2017.

The former England 7s ace admits he faces tough competition in all three of the positions he can play - scrum-half, wing and full-back - but still feels he has something to offer the side.

He got 40 minutes to impress Clive Griffiths - who told me this week that he primarily sees him as a wing/full-back who can also offer cover at scrum-half – when taking over on the flank in

the second half of the game at Jersey.

Despite things not going as well as he had hoped over the last 18 months the speedy utility - who missed much of last season through injury - has no regrets about linking up with Knights.

“I’m really enjoying being back in the 15-a-side game and learning about the game at Championship level,” he said.

Reflecting on the first half of the season, Edgerley said: “We had a great campaign last season and as a result there is great expectation on us this season.

“I think there are a few things which haven’t been clicking for us and we know we need to be better in those areas.

“The thing is we can be better. We’ve got a great squad (when everyone is fit) and we’ve got a lot of talent and a great coaching staff who are giving us the right game plan which we’ve not be executing as well as we would have liked at times.

“It was disappointing to lose our top-four spot recently but there’s not too many points between third and second bottom so if we can have a good run of games and get some wins under our belts then anything can happen.

“It was gut-wrenching to lose our unbeaten home record last time out against Cornish Pirates.

“We view Castle Park as our fortress so it was very disappointing.”

The club turn their attention to the B&I Cup over the next fortnight.

“As a club we take the B&I Cup very seriously and we want to win every game we play whatever the competition,” said Edgerley.

“So we’ll be going down there this weekend looking to win the game just as we hope to do when they come up here the following weekend.

“For players like me who haven’t played in too many games traditionally the B&I Cup has given us a chance to show what we can do and hopefully that will be the case again this season.

“It’s unusual playing teams back-to-back but at this level there is that much footage of sides that everyone more or less knows how everyone else is playing so it doesn’t make much difference.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of analysis involved.

“We lost narrowly down there in the league, though we contributed to our defeat.”