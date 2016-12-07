Doncaster Knights: Michael Hills set to make welcome return against London Welsh

Skipper Michael Hills is set to make his long-awaited return to action in Saturday’s B&I Cup game at London Welsh.

The back-rower has yet to play this campaign due to a pre-season hamstring injury and a chest injury sustained in training on the eve of his return.

Hills is likely to start on the bench and though it is expected that it will take him several weeks to ‘get up to speed’ his return is nonetheless welcomed by director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

Knights were down to the bare bones in Saturday’s Championship defeat at Jersey and the fact that prop Richard List suffered a calf injury and will miss the Welsh game, as could all four dual-registered players in action at St Peter, compounds his problems.

Flanker Alex Shaw (disclocated shoulder) is out until March and fellow back-rowers Beau Robinson and Latu Makaafi – who both missed the Jersey game - are again expected to be missing this weekend. Strong-running centre Mat Clark and hooker Harry Allen will both face late tests.

The Welshman feels that the club’s injury problems have contributed to their indifferent performances this season which sees them down in sixth place at the midway point of the season.

“We would have climbed back into the top four had we won on Saturday so we are there or thereabouts so there’s no need to be negative,” said Griffiths.

“It’s very tight this season and apart from the top two, who have spent the most money, everyone can beat everyone else on their day and I can’t see the situation changing in the second half of the season. It’s looking like a ten-team league chasing two play-off places.”