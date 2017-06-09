Doncaster Knights learn fixture fate for 2017/18 Championship season

Doncaster Knights have been handed a trip to Jersey on the opening day of the 2017/18 Greene King IPA Championship season.

Clive Griffiths’ men finished fourth last term - one place above the Channel Islanders - will travel to St Peter on September 1/2/3.

Neighbours Rotherham Titans will be the first visitors to Castle Park the following week, before another derby clash at Yorkshire Carnegie.

The reverse fixtures take place over Christmas with a trip to Clifton Lane on December 22/23/24 followed by the visit of Carnegie to Doncaster on December 29/30/31.

Jersey visit Castle Park on the final day of the season.

This season is the first one without the end of season play-offs.

They have been replaced by a new prize money incentive, with the team finishing top of the table earning promotion to the Aviva Premiership, subject to meeting Minimum Standards Criteria.

Bristol Rugby return to the Championship after they were relegated from the Premiership, while Hartpury College were promoted from National League One.