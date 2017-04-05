Doncaster Knights: Jersey brimming with confidence, warns Griffiths ahead of crucial clash

Doncaster Knights will face a Jersey outfit brimming with confidence on Saturday, director of rugby Clive Griffiths has warned.

The fifth-placed Reds travel to Castle Park boosted by impressive back-to-back wins over top of the table London Irish.

They recently became the first side to beat the Exiles in the Championship this season and followed that up on Sunday by winning at the Madejski Stadium in the semi-final of the British & Irish Cup.

“We need to prepare for a very confident team [Jersey], they’re going to have confidence spread throughout the squad and they’re very difficult to beat,” said Griffiths.

“Alan Paver ramped it up at Cornwall and said it was a must win game for the Pirates and his players responded superbly to that.

“It is now the same for us, it is a must win game if we want to get into the play-offs again.

“There is a great deal of pride at stake, there is a great deal of ambition and reward at stake.

“It is a must win game for us as it is for them, it’s certainly going to be an interesting shoot-out.”

He added: “I think the most important person on the field could be the referee and again that’s not to be dramatic but it will certainly be a cauldron for the referee and his two assistants to officiate in.”

Knights currently occupy the fourth and final play-off spot with two games to go, against Jersey and leaders London Irish.

Jersey, two points behind Doncaster, face bottom club Richmond on the final day of the season.

Sixth-placed Cornish Pirates are also still in contention for a top four finish.