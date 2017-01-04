Doncaster Knights: Griffiths thrilled at nature of back-to-back wins

Doncaster Knights tackled their first training session of 2017 yesterday in good spirits after successive Championship wins over the festive period had seen them end the year in third place.

The club’s 34-3 win over Richmond on New Year’s Eve meant that director of rugby Clive Griffiths was able to deliver an upbeat review ahead of the training session.

“It was a good performance because Richmond made us work hard all the way until we scored our fourth try in the last five minutes to secure our bonus point,” he said.

“I’d gladly have settled for the two wins before the games against Rotherham and Richmond especially taking into account the tries we scored and the fact that we didn’t concede one and that takes some doing in 180 minutes of rugby.”

Centre Mat Clark capped an outstanding performance against Richmond with a brace of tries and the Welshman is looking to him to play a big part in the club’s bid to reach the Championship play-offs for a second successive season.

“He showed (on Saturday) what a class player he is and we are very fortunate to have him,” said Griffiths.

“He lost his co-centre (Will Hurrell) at the start of the season but Clarkie has taken on his role and he is certainly a handful.”

The versatile Dougie Flockhart became the club’s all-time record points scorer during Saturday’s game.

“Dougie is one of the best kickers in the league, if not the best kicker, and all credit to him for passing Rob Liley’s record,” said Griffths.

“I’m sure there’s more to come and that he’ll continue to do a great job in the gym and elsewhere with the players in his role as fitness coach.”