Doncaster Knights: Griffiths shuffles his pack for Rotherham cup clash

Doncaster Knights are hoping to get their British & Irish Cup campaign off to a winning start today against Rotherham Titans at Clifton Lane despite changing a winning side.

“We need to give players who haven’t had lot of rugby some game time because we have to keep them match fit as you never know when you might need them to start a game,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“But we still want to do well in the competition and to reach the knockout stages and hopefully we can do that even though we are in a tough group.”

Sam Edgerley and Joe Sproston make their first starts of the season, while Will Owen will start for the first time since the opening day defeat at London Irish.

Among the replacements, Jack Bergmanas has re-signed from Doncaster Phoenix, while lock forward Nick Gray has been drafted in for the fixture on loan from National One outfit Fylde RFC

“Irrespective of who starts, and there will be changes from the Nottingham game, we’ll be fielding a strong side and we’ll be going there looking for a win,” said Griffiths.

“It’s a narrow pitch at Clifton Lane and we’ve brought in our training pitch this week as part of our preparations.

“You’ve also got to be more direct doing certain things and we take the pitch into consideration when it comes to tactics whenever we go there as we do with any pitch.

“I’m expecting them to be really competitive and (director of rugby) Justin Burnell is an experienced campaigner and he knows the score.

“It’s also a derby game and whatever competition you are playing in you know what to expect from these sort of games and we’ll be prepared for that.”