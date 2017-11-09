Doncaster Knights: Former Warrington Wolves coach Richard Agar helps out at Castle Park

Doncaster Knights have left no stone unturned in their bid to get back to winning ways and avoid a third successive Championship defeat.

Former Warrington Wolves No 2 Richard Agar, who will coach in Australia’s NRL next season, has helped out in the build-up to tomorrow’s trip to Richmond.

“Richard came in as a guest coach, which is something we do from time to time as it’s good for the players to have a different perspective, and he introduced a few new drills,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

Knights also trained under the Castle Park lights on Tuesday night to try to replicate the sort of conditions they will face in their first floodlit match of the season.

“It’s something that we have done before and it went well despite the rain which resulted in a few handling mistakes on the night,” said Griffiths.

“We’ve worked very hard over the last ten days or so and we’ve had the sort of response that we were after following the home defeat against Cornish Pirates and we’ve had some very good sessions.”

Flanker Aaron Carpenter and backs Charlie Foley and Will Owen are available again.

Knights, who are fourth in the table, lost 46-29 to Cornish Pirates in front of the Sky cameras in their last outing.