Doncaster Knights: Flanker Latu Makaafi celebrates 100th appearance in victory over Rotherham

Flanker Latu Makaafi celebrated his 100th appearance for Doncaster Knights by helping them to a 25-13 Championship victory over Rotherham at Castle Park.

“It was a great win after losing our first game at London Irish when we let ourselves down - though we contrived to make it difficult for ourselves at times,” said Doncaster boss Clive Griffiths.

“I would definitely settled for that score this morning after the week we’ve had. There was a lot of questions and a lot of soul searching and the selection was a big thing.

“It was difficult to leave out boys who were knocking on the door like Sean Scanlon and Joe Sprotson, who did a great job in pre-season, so there were some really tough calls even though we didn’t make wholesale changes. The main thing wasn’t to panic after one defeat.

“The big thing today was the longer the game went on the more the real Donny started to emerge. We’re not there yet and we still seem to have an hangover from last season and it was important that we won.”

“We’d played too laterally at times but our defence was good and there were two massive moments, one in each half, before they scored late on,” Griffiths added.

There were several contenders for Knights man-of-the-match, won by full-back Paul Jarvis who has started the season in style, with prop WillGriff John being the Welshman’s choice.

“For me because of his work in the scrum and other things he just pipped (hooker) Harry Allen who was a stand-out player going forward,” he said.

“Michael Heaney’s distribution also caught my eye as did Jarvis’s pace.”