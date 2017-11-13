Doncaster Knights face tough run on the back of three-match losing run

Doncaster Knights will go into their toughest run of games having suffered three successive Championship defeats for the first time in three seasons.

Knights play the current top three, starting with third-placed Bedford Blues at Castle Park on Saturday, on successive weekends.

Knights boss Clive Griffiths admits that the team aren’t firing on all cylinders at the moment but says their late 26-22 defeat at Richmond on Friday was an improvement on the home defeat by Cornish Pirates.

“Defensively we were a lot better and completed 92 per cent of our tackles,” said the Welshman. “We also scored four tries against two.”

Griffiths, who will be looking to lift spirits this week, was critical of several decisions.

In addition to questioning an early disallowed try he felt the Richmond scrum-half should have been sent-off for a dangerous tackle on wing Andy Bulumakau.

“But it isn’t only decisions going against us and injuries which is costing us,” he told The Star.

“Some of the players who have been the back-bone of the side which has finished in the top-four in the last two seasons aren’t on the top of their game at the moment.

“They say form is temporary but class is permanent so let’s hope that proves the case.”

The game marked the return of New Zealand back-rower Jack Ram.

“It was his first game for a while but he was very industrious,” said Griffiths.

Knights are giving a trial to former Hull KR, Salford and Leigh rugby league star Corey Paterson, who left the latter by mutual consent following their relegation from Super League.

The Australian-born strong-running back-rower, who Griffiths says can also operate in the centre, played nearly 100 games in the NRL.