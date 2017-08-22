Doncaster Knights: Dougie Flockhart suffers injury scare against Loughborough

Doncaster Knights are set to be without two of the backs who started in Saturday’s game against Loughborough Students in their final warm-up fixture against Newcastle Falcons this weekend.

Although a post-match X-ray on goal-kicking back Dougie Flockhart’s ankle injury showed no fracture the club will not have a clear idea of the extent of the problem until the Scot has had a scan.

“We are trying to get Dougie in for a scan as quickly as possible,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“Touch wood he is going to be okay and hopefully he hasn’t suffered any serious ligament damage.”

Centre Andy Bulumakau, who needed treatment before being helped off after setting up the club’s last try in their 63-14 win, will also miss out.

“Andy’s head hit the ground hard after he had been tackled and he suffered a bit of concussion,” said Griffiths.

The Welshman said: “It was a good work-out which is what we were looking for.

“Although we won easily in the end there are things we obviously still need to work on.

“We weren’t 100 per in the first 15 minutes or so and we made too many handling errors. In hindsight we may also have got our tactics a bit wrong (during that period) in trying to go down the middle.

“But we were on top and scored four tries and the two they scored came when we had the ball – a strip in the tackle and an interception.

“There wasn’t a lot to say at half time because we knew the pressure we were putting them under was bound to tell and we scored some excellent tries in the second half.

“I was a bit disappointed with the crowd but I’m sure those who came will have enjoyed it.

“I’d just like to thank Thornensians for agreeing to host the game.

“They made us very welcome and the organisation was spot on.”