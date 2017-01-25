Doncaster Knights: Dougie Flockhart honoured to join exclusive 200 club

Dougie Flockhart was the centre of attention at the weekend as he became only the second Knights player in the professional era to make 200 appearances.

Flockhart led the team out and scored nine of the club’s points in their final British & Irish Cup Pool 2 fixture against Rotherham Titans at Castle Park.

“It’s a great honour to play 200 games for the club, especially as there hasn’t been one game when I’ve not thought ‘Am I in the team this week?’ which shows how strong the squad has been over the years,” said Flockhart, who joins Glen Kenworthy in reaching the 200 appearance milestone.

With the club’s B&I Cup campaign now over, Flockhart’s focus is now solely on reaching the Championship play-offs.

“I’ve got every respect for the cup, but I was a bit gutted we couldn’t carry on playing league games at the start of the month as we were on a roll with successive wins and you want to keep the momentum going,” he said.

Assessing the club’s prospects, Flockhart said: “I think the top two are well clear so realistically we are aiming to retain third place.”

Knights resume their league campaign after three consecutive B&I Cup games at Bedford on Saturday.

“It’s a tough place to go and Bedford are one of those teams that when we play them it is generally close,” said the Scot, who can operate in several positions in the back division.

“As I say, Bedford are going to be tough to beat down there - as will Ealing at Castle Park the week after - but they are all going to be tough games between now and the end of the season.

“But I feel we’ve got the tools to do the job.”