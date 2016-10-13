Doncaster Knights: Captain Michael Hills closing in on return to action

Doncaster Knights captain Michael Hills is close to a return to action.

The influential flanker has yet to play this season after suffering a serious hamstring injury in the pre-season campaign.

“Michael has been making good progress and could be fit for this weekend’s B&I Cup game at Rotherham, barring that the home game against Munster A the following week,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths.

“We’ve missed his leadership on the field and though we’ve had a couple of temporary captains who have done a good job it will be good to have him back.

“As I say, he provides good leadership and he’s got the respect of all the boys.

“But we’ve got through it fairly well and we’ve won four of our first six games, which isn’t bad, though if I were to be critical it could have been five from six.

“We’ve not been at our best but we’ve shown a lot of character as we showed when coming from behind to beat Bedford after looking to have the game won at half time.

“We did the same on Saturday against Nottingham when coming from behind at half time to win.”

Irrespective of whether Hills features at Clifton Lane, Griffiths said that he would be making changes for the first of three successive B&I Cup games.

But centre/wing Andy Bulumakau, who impressed on Saturday after being preferred to Dougie Flockhart, looks set to retain his place.

“Andy did well and made ground every time he got the ball,” said the Welshman, who was also impressed by Beau Robinson, the man he brought in to cover for Hills at the start of the season.