Doncaster Knights can end year on a high - Harry Allen

Hooker Harry Allen might not have the same connections as some of his team-mates but he is just as keen to see Doncaster Knights come out on top in their Boxing Day clash at Rotherham.

Whereas the likes of Matt Challinor, Sean Scanlon, Colin Quigley and Lloyd Hayes have all played for the Titans – as did forwards’ coach Glen Kenworthy – a game against Rotherham had no extra significance for Allen prior to linking up with the Knights during the summer.

“I’m more used to playing derby games in the capital,” said the former London Welsh front-rower, who is hoping to get the nod over close friend Ben Hunter on his return from injury.

Knights currently find themselves outside the top four but Allen says all that could change over the festive period.

“We’ve got Rotherham and then Richmond at home and I’d like to think that we’d back ourselves to win both games and end the year on a high,” he said.

“We’ve done enough talking about the fact we’ve had injuries and this and that and we’ve now got to focus and get our heads down and do the business.

“We’ve had two weeks off, regrouped as a squad, and we’ve got a few players back and we are looking to build some momentum.

“Derby games carry so much emotion and mean so much to the coaching staff, the fans and also to us. We’ve got to go there and front-up and take them on.

“Yorkshire derbies, be it Rotherham or Yorkshire Carnegie, are big games up here and you sense that.

“Even though I’m from down south I know how important they are and a win on Monday is non-negotiable.”