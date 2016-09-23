Doncaster Knights: Bedford win would leave Clive Griffiths happy with first month of season

Doncaster Knights will be bidding to claim a third successive win in tomorrow’s Championship clash against Bedford Blues at Castle Park.

“If we could end the first month of the season having won three of our four games I’d be happy with that,” said director or rugby Clive Griffiths.

His counterpart at Goldington Road, Mike Rayer, has yet to see his charges win this season, though they have picked up a losing bonus point in both their last two games.

Their performance in a 30-23 defeat against title favourites London Irish last weekend was their best of the season and Griffiths feels it will have boosted confidence ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

“They’ve probably not made the start they were expecting – especially losing at home to Cornish Pirates in their opening game – but they’ve run both Jersey and London Irish close since then,” he said.

“They traditionally play an expansive game and are hard to defend against and that is something we’ve talked about in the build-up. I’m sure they will have also noted the fact we scored nine tries against Richmond and be aware of our attacking threat.”

Griffiths could make changes to the side on duty in the capital, but one man who looks certain to play is centre Lloyd Hayes who has softened the blow of losing the strong-running Will Hurrell.

“Lloyd’s come in and done well,” said the Welshman.

“He’s a different type of player to Will but the way he carried the ball into contact last week was excellent and being a former No 10 he gives us a second ball-playing option at 12.”