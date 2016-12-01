Doncaster Knights: Beau Robinson has Jersey in his sights

Former Australian international Beau Robinson was one of four Doncaster Knights back-row forwards sitting out Sunday's Championship defeat against Cornish Pirates at Castle Park.

The 30-year-old back-rower, who picked up a groin injury in the win over London Scottish at the start of last month, had hoped to be back in action against the Pirates.

Instead he joined Alex Shaw, injured in the same game, skipper Michael Hills and Latu Makaafi, who failed a late fitness test, on the sidelines.

“We are really being tested in terms of our strength in depth at the moment in time but it's something you've got to expect at this level because most teams don't have massive squads,” he said.

Depending on the result of a scan earlier this week, he could be back in the side to face Jersey this weekend.

Robinson was drafted in by director of rugby Clive Griffiths when it became clear that Hills, yet to play this season, would miss the opening months of the campaign after suffering a serious hamstring injury in pre-season.

Although Robinson was a bit behind his new team-mates in terms of fitness when he arrived at Castle Park, he had been getting better with every game prior to his injury.

He admits he finds it frustrating being on the sidelines – even more the case when Knights lose.

“It’s a pretty tough competition so you can’t afford to lose your home games,” said the former Super XV star.

“We had been confident of beating them.

“There aren’t too many home games you go into not feeling confident about winning.

“They had a big pack but even without the injured players we had some stout blokes out there and I don’t think we were inferior by any means.

“They were the better side in the first half and probably played just a bit smarter than us.

“It’s one of the closest competitions I’ve been involved with during my playing career.

“It was obviously disappointing to drop out of the top four but if we can start to string a few wins together I’m sure we’ll be back up there.

“It was frustrating to lose our unbeaten home record because we’ve played a lot better than we played on Sunday at Castle Park this season.

“By all accounts we haven’t played as well as we did last season but I always think it’s dangerous to look back and I tend to look forward and all I’m thinking about at this moment in time is the Jersey game.

“I’m hoping to be fit, though we’ll have to see how this week goes.

“I’ve never played in Jersey where I’m told the conditions can be a bit wild at this time of the year.”