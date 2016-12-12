Doncaster Knights: Beau Robinson and Joe Sproston ruled out for season

Doncaster Knights have suffered another injury setback following the news that experienced flanker Beau Robinson will miss the rest of the season.

The pre-season signing, drafted in to cover for the injured Michael Hills, is booked in for a knee operation following his visit to a specialist last week.

Prop Joe Sproston will also miss the rest of the season.

Fears that last season’s top try-scorer Latu Makaafi could also be facing a lengthy lay-off with knee trouble have been allayed.

“He doesn’t need an operation but he’ll need further treatment and we’ll have to manage the condition,” said director of rugby Clive Griffiths yesterday.

More good news for Griffiths, who has been working hard behind the scenes to bolster his forward strength in recent days, is that hooker Harry Allen and three-quarters Mat Clark and Andy Bulumakau, are all expected to come back into contention for the Boxing Day Championship derby at Rotherham.

Hills, who had been lined-up to make his first appearance of an injury-hit campaign against London Welsh at Old Deer Park last weekend, will also be available.

With the Exiles having been axed from the B&I Cup as a result of being unable to fulfil successive fixtures, Knights look set to be without a game again this weekend.

“I’m trying to arrange a friendly game at Castle Park but it’s looking unlikely at this stage,” said Griffiths.

“I’ve tried every possible avenue from the Services to University sides and, although I’m still waiting for a couple to get back to me the longer that goes on the less likelihood that we’ll play.

“If we don’t I’ll look at getting some players out on loan.”