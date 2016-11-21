Doncaster Knights are still in a play-off fight, says Clive Griffiths

With other results going their way over the weekend Doncaster Knights retained fourth spot in the Championship despite coming away empty-handed from Headingley on Friday night.

But with just six points separating Knights from second-bottom London Scottish, director of rugby Clive Griffiths admits the pressure to stay in a play-off place is mounting.

Griffiths will review the 24-6 defeat with the players today before getting down to preparing for the visit of Cornish Pirates on Sunday.

“I’ve no complaints with the result and the best team won on the night,” said the Welshman, who again lacked key back-rowers.

“We set off better than we have been doing and it was 6-6 after 32 minutes then they kicked another penalty and scored from a driving maul and we came in 14-6 down

“The next score was always going to be important and we didn’t get it and they scored another try from a driving maul midway through the second half.

“It is very hard to stop a driving maul when it is done properly, even though it is a little bit easier this season with the new rules.

“I was generally pleased with how we defended, including at the end, and they only made the odd line break.

“There was certainly no lack of heart from the players but I thought we lacked a cutting edge in attack at times.”

He added: “Overall it was a poor game though the wet conditions weren’t great. But we’ve got to be better than we were because pitches are only going to get wetter over the next few months.”

Griffiths will be checking on in-form centre Mat Clark, who came off after taking a knock in the second half, today.