Tattersall hails Doncaster Toll Bar’s ‘best ever win’

Coach Ian Tattersall reckons Doncaster Toll Bar’s last-gasp win against Sharlston Rovers was the club’s greatest EVER victory.

The 26-24 semi-final win booked Toll Bar’s place in the Yorkshire Men’s Rugby League Premier Division Grand Final.

They finished the game with two players in hospital and had no substitutes for the last 20 minutes.

“It was an unbelievable performance,” enthused Tattersall.

“I would say under the circumstances it was probably the best win ever from a Toll Bar side.

“It’s certainly the best win for me as coach in the last four years when you consider the opposition we were up against, the players we had missing, and the fact that we lost two players during the match. It was a great day for the club.

“We started so well and everything came off for us and Sharlston couldn’t handle us up the middle.

“I’m really proud of the lads and the way we stuck together in the last 20 minutes when it was all about desire and determination and somehow we got the result.

“It would be wrong to pick out any individuals as everyone was outstanding and we can’t wait for Saturday’s Grand Final at Featherstone against West Bowling, who finished one point ahead of us in the league and who beat Beverley in their semi-final. It should be a cracker.”