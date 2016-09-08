Rugby League: York City Knights 28 Doncaster RLFC 36

Doncaster leapfrogged York City Knights to regain fourth spot in the League One Super 8s after posting a thrilling 36-28 victory over the Minstermen at Bootham Crescent last night.

The result looked to be a foregone conclusion when the Dons led 30-0 at the end of the third quarter after producing their best performance on the road this season, up to the hour mark.

But York set up a grandstand finish to the match when scoring five tries without reply and they would have levelled the scores at 30-all had they converted their fifth two minutes from time.

The Dons rode their luck and sealed a deserved victory with a last-minute interception try by stand-off Jordan Howden.

Beaten 46-16 by York at home in the league in March, the Dons had earlier scored a point a minute when racing into a 14-0 lead with tries by centre Sam Doherty (2) and prop Connor Scott.

York fell further behind when dual-registered Hull FC forward Iafeta Paleaaesina crashed over from close range and full-back Tom Carr again added the extras to make it 20-0.

York, who included a number of former Doncaster players, finished the half strongly but the Dons defended as well as they had attacked earlier – much to the delight of head coach Gary Thornton who was controversially sacked by the Minstermen two years ago.

The Dons regained the initiative at the start of the second half and extended their advantage with a 45th minute converted try by Brad Nicholson.

York hit back strongly and came close to opening their account only to fall further behind on the hour when stand-off Jordan Howden took advantage of a kindly bounce to make it 30-0.

Dons: Carr, Foggin-Johnson, Jones-Bishop, Doherty, Sherriff, Howden, Hedges; Braham, Kesik, Scott, B Nicholson, Walton, Milton. Subs: Wright, Paleaaesina, Aizue, Castle