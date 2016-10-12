Rugby League: ‘Judas’ Paul Cooke set for biography Q&A at Castle Park

Former Dons head coach Paul Cooke returns to Doncaster next week for a special event to promote his biography Judas.

Cooke, who also coached at Doncaster Knights before leaving recently to join Leigh Centurions, will be joined by co-writer and talkSPORT broadcaster Adrian Durham for a question and answer session at Castle Park next Thursday (7.30pm).

The former Super League star’s biography details his infamous switch from Hull FC to Hull KR and the aftermath that followed, and goes on to give an in-depth account of his controversial career both on and off the pitch.

Tickets for the event cost £10 which includes a pie & pea supper. To book tickets call 01302 831388 or email emajor@castle-park.co.uk.