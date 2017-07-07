Rugby League: Doncaster Toll Bar to host summer Kids Club

Doncaster Toll Bar ARLFC are holding a Kids Club over the summer.

The free event, in conjunction with the Big Lottery Fund, is for boys and girls who are coming to the end of school years 1 and 2 and will run on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the school holidays.

It will be run by fully qualified coaches.

The initiative will start with a launch event on Sunday, July 16, at the club’s Prospect Road ground where parents and children are invited to meet the coaches and club representatives and find out more information.

The launch event will include free refreshments, free BBQ and kids entertainment.

Sessions running from 10am-noon will then commence on Wednesday, July 26.

They will have a multi-sports focus with an additional focus on non-contact rugby.

The aim of the sessions is to increase activity, develop confidence, team working, physical health and general well being.

Refreshments will be provided on the day.

The summer club will close with a tag rugby tournament on Saturday, September 2.

This event will also include a BBQ, refreshments and entertainment, which will all be free of charge.

For more information, or to book a place, please contact Gavin Lawton on 07879 445580.

n Doncaster Toll Bar lost 48-24 at home to East Hull on Saturday.

They sit 19th in the Yorkshire Men’s League with one win from four games.

Bentley are 11th in the early standings.