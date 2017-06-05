Late gamble pays off as Doncaster RLFC open gap on fifth-placed Keighley

Doncaster RLFC strengthened their grip on fourth-place in League One with a last-minute 30-26 win against relegated Workington Town at Derwent Park.

With the two teams immediately below them at the start of the weekend both losing, the Dons have opened up a three-point gap on fifth-placed Keighley.

“I always felt that we could win the game because I thought we were the better side, but obviously time was running out,” said caretaker coach Pete Green.

“We had the chance to try and kick a 40m penalty which would have earned us a draw but we gambled and kicked for touch and came up with a try to win us the game.

“Derwent Park is never an easy place to come – it’s a very small pitch for a start - no matter where they are in the league.

“We had to do it tough at times especially with only having one prop on the bench due to injuries and several other factors so we had to be smart with our rotations.

“We didn’t help ourselves at times with our discipline and coughing the ball up and we’ll have to be better in both aspects against (second-placed) Barrow on Sunday.

“But it was all about the result today and we came away with the points and that was the objective at the start of what is going to be a very tough month for us.”

The club will be checking on second-rower Charlie Martin, who picked up a knock in Sunday’s game, at tomorrow’s training session.

Although it is thought unlikely that any of the injured players who missed the trip to Cumbria will be fit for the visit of Barrow, former Great Britain forward Jamie Thackray will be available again after completing his long suspension.