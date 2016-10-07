Kyle Kesik: Two-year deals will help Dons get stronger

Dons captain Kyle Kesik has praised the club for playing the long game when it comes to contracts.

And he is confident it will ultimately pay dividends.

Kesik, 27, is among a batch of players to have penned a new two-year deal at Doncaster.

The long-serving skipper is confident the policy will help the Dons in the longer term. Shorter term, he also expects the club to be stronger after their appearance in this year’s League One play-offs.

Kesik said: “It’s great Doncaster are cementing players down on two year deals, it has been spoken about before but this is the first time it has happened, especially for the younger players with a lot of potential.

“This is just the start of what Doncaster want to do, we want to get the club back in the Championship and the plans for the future are really impressive.

“There are a few more new signings in the pipeline. I’m really confident that with the additions of a couple of quality players and retain the majority we can be successful next year.

“In 2016 we had a brand new squad, it was a tough year and a learning curve for everyone, I’m sure we will be better for it next season though.”

Kesik is the Dons’ longest serving player and has made over 150 appearances in all competitions.

“I’m really pleased the deal will see me reach my testimonial year, it is massive to spend ten years at one club,” he said.

“You don’t see players staying at one club as often any more, but Doncaster is like a second home for me, the fans are great and I’m really enjoying my rugby.”

Sam Doherty and Tom Carr have also penned two year deals.