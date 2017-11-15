‘King’ Wally Lewis to make Keepmoat appearance

Australian rugby league legend Wally Lewis is coming to Doncaster next month.

The Keepmoat Stadium will host ‘A Christmas evening with the King’ on Thursday, December 7.

The former Australia and Queensland captain played in 31 Origin games, with a record eight man-of-the-match awards over a 12-year period.

“Playing in England was one of the greatest experiences of my career and getting the chance to return to the UK in December is something I’m thrilled about,” said Lewis.

“I’ll meet up with plenty of former team mates and opponents – but I’ll also catch up with the people that are the real backbone of rugby league – the fans. They are the ones that remain loyal in the toughest of times and remain supportive.

“It was a period in my career I believe helped fine tune my game – I learnt plenty about the game when I played for Wakefield in the English rugby league competition. There were lessons that were never forgotten and proved very valuable.”

RM Events said: “I can not tell you how happy we are to be bringing The King over to the UK.

“Wally is widely regarded by his peers as the best player ever and it is just a pleasure for us to have the chance to work with him. The event will be very special and a treat for any fan of rugby league.”

VIP tickets for the event are priced £45 which includes a photo, with standard tickets available at £35 including food.

Tickets and further information are available at www.rm-events.co.uk or call 07717 502480.

Organisers are also accepting nominations for a ‘Christman Gift’ winner, with a £500 prize and Crown Hotel meal voucher up for grabs. Contact RM Events if you would like to nominate a worthy recipient.