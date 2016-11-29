Dons to start pre-season against Sheffield Eagles

The Dons will host Sheffield Eagles in pre-season.

The two sides will meet at the Keepmoat Stadium - for the South Yorkshire Cup - on Sunday, January 22 (3pm).

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: “It would be great to start the season with a bit of silverware, so the boys will be going all out to impress the coach and lay a platform for a successful season.”

Super League sides Leeds Rhinos (January 29) and Hull FC (February 5) will also visit the Keepmoat for friendlies.

Meanwhile, the Dons have signed former Sheffield and York utility man Corey Hanson.

The Jamaican international, who plays mainly in the back-row and loose forward positions, has signed a one-year deal with Gary Thornton’s side.