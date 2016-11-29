Dons sign former Sheffield and York utility man Corey Hanson

The Dons have signed Jamaican international Corey Hanson - with a little help from his friend.

Former Sheffield Eagles and York City Knights utility man Hanson is good friends with Doncaster’s Connor Scott.

“Over the past season I managed to get down to a few games and Connor really rated Doncaster, so it was something that I wanted to get involved with,” said Hanson, who plays mainly in the back-row and loose forward positions.

He added: “The facilities down there are second-to-none so I’m really happy with the playing surface and things like that.

“We’ve started training and everybody has been very welcoming and very open. I’ve spoken to every player, they’re a great set of lads and it’s as though we have known each other for quite a while.”

Hanson, who qualifies to play for Jamaica through his great-grandmother, has signed a one-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ryan Wright has penned a one-year contract extension.

Head coach Gary Thornton said: “Obviously our captain Kyle Kesik is our first choice No.9 and does a great job there, but in the modern game we need a couple of options in there at hooker.

“Wrighty is an established Championship player and I know what he’ll deliver and offer to us, so I’m delighted that he’s agreed to stay. It’s always good to have competition for places.

“We’ve got to remember what happened last year in terms of our horrendous injury situation so we’re trying to cover all bases. With Wrighty we know we’ve got a tough, durable number nine who will play big minutes for us.”