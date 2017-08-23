Dons ‘recharge their batteries’ ahead of vital trip to York City Knights

Doncaster RLFC take a break from Super 8s action this weekend but Richard Horne’s men are not resting on their laurels.

The Dons squad trained as normal this week as they begin preparations for their trip to York City Knights on September 3.

Three defeats from four Super 8s games so far mean Horne’s men are currently clinging to the fifth and final play-off spot by the skin of their teeth.

“The lads will be in training because there are a lot of things that we need to tidy up,” said Horne following Sunday’s defeat at Workington Town.

“It’s a good chance for us to recharge the batteries as we picked up a few knocks, we need to make sure we have people ready for the York game.

“If we are on it and play the way we know we can, we can beat any team in this competition and we know York will be a hard game and we will be ready for it.”

On the 22-21 defeat at Workington he added: “The game changed after we went down to 12-men and they scored three tries while we had a man less and they punished us for it.

“We spoke a lot before hand about giving Workington field positions, they’ll post points and we just didn’t get back in the game from that point.

“We started the game really well, but sort of imploded a little but with errors and penalties.”