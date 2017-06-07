Dons have ‘top two budget’ - Gavin Baldwin

The Dons have a ‘top two budget’ this season, according to Club Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin.

Baldwin made the assertion at last week’s Dons Fan Panel meeting.

His comments - and the club’s expectation to be challenging for promotion - sheds further light on the decision made last month to part with head coach Gary Thornton.

Asked by a supporter why the club had fallen behind with their five-year plan, Baldwin replied: “The wage budget is well in advance of what was projected within the five-year plan, the owners will always look to support the club in any way they can.

“Each year we must submit three levels of budget, a mid table budget, a top five budget and a top two budget. The owners without fail have provided us with a top two budget.”

Thornton departed with the Dons seventh in League One following four games in all competitions without a win.

Also discussed at the meeting were a proposal for a play-off season ticket, potentially staging community games before Dons matches and the possibility of Donny Dog becoming the new Dons mascot.

Dons, now fourth in the standings, host second-placed Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

“We’ve spoken about challenging in this league and we need to carry this form on by putting in a good performance against Barrow and hopefully claiming another two points,” said caretaker coach Pete Green.

“We want to win every game, we’ll enjoy the win against Workington but we know there is still plenty to work on. It’s all well and good beating the teams towards the bottom end of the table but we need to be winning games against those around us as well.”