Dons’ bid for spot in play-offs to go to wire

Doncaster RLFC’s bid for the remaining League One Super 8s play-off spot will go down the final round of games this weekend.

The Dons missed out on the chance to secure their play-off spot with a game to spare when going down 28-24 in a thrilling roller-coaster of a game against Newcastle Thunder – one of two clubs who can still pip them - at the Keepmoat Stadium. The Dons took the game to Newcastle from the start and took an early lead when Pete Green touched down under the posts for a try converted by Jack Miller after getting on the end of a clever grubber kick by skipper Kyle Kesik.

The visitors quickly returned to the attack and opened up a 10-6 lead when prop Liam McAvoy beat several Doncaster defenders to scrum-half Benn Hardcastle’s astute grubber kick which the half-back converted.

The South Yorkshire side dominated the third quarter and it was no more than they deserved when Miller kicked them into an 18-16 lead with a 52nd minute penalty. Stand-off Kieran Cross found a gap in the defence and had the pace to finish the job off to level the scores at 22-22.

Miller missed the conversion but converted a 66th minute penalty. The Dons still had chances to win the game though their cause wasn’t helped when Miloudi was sent-off in the dying minutes.

Dons: Miloudi, Jones, Rawsthorne, Tali, Doherty, Cross, Miller, Spiers,Kesik, Paleaaesina, Martin, Muranka, Green. Subs: England, Braham, Castle, Hedges