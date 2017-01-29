Dons 35 Leeds Rhinos 34: Storming comeback by Dons

A last-minute drop goal from Jack Miller saw the Dons stage a dramatic comeback to beat Leeds Rhinos at the Keepmoat.

The hosts trailed the Super League outfit 30-12 at half time but produced a stunning fight back after the break to make it two wins from two in pre-season.

Doncaster levelled with ten minutes to go, sparking a tense conclusion before Miller successfully kicked from 25 metres with seconds remaining.

The young Leeds side took the lead when winger Kieden Hartley scored under the sticks with the conversion following.

Leeds then gained an advantage thanks to a 40/20 kick and Baldwinson crossed over with Lilley converting.

The Dons got off the mark through Tali’s converted try.

But the Rhinos maintained strong defence through good possession to keep the hosts at bay.

And Leeds extended their lead when Josh Walters found the line.

The Dons were on the back foot but produced some strong defending of their own.

Spencer Darley finally got the breakthrough for Leeds who moved 18 points ahead with the converted effort.

The Dons hit back before the break when Jamie Thackray latched onto a kick from Howden with a minute left.

But they would still go in 18 points down after a Lilley interception with the ball fed to Sutcliffe to score.

The Dons began their fight back four minutes into the second half when Ryan Wright scampered over for a converted effort.

And five minutes later they moved within six when Charles Martin crossed and Carr converted.

The momentum was firmly with the Dons and they levelled with 26 minutes to go when Thackray collected a Feka pass to cross.

But Leeds refused to roll over and Hartley raced over to put the 2015 treble winners back ahead.

Doncaster were not to be denied however and pushed hard to level up. Another rapid break kept the Rhinos’ defence on their toes.

The Dons levelled ten minutes from time when Richie Barnett powered over.

Gary Thornton’s side grabbed vital territory in the dying seconds, setting up the chance for Miller to slot over a drop goal with a magnificent kick.

n Doncaster: Carr, Lancaster, Doherty, Tali, Barnett, Howden, Miller, Scott, Kesik, Spiers, Martin, Welham, Hanson. Interchanges: Cross , Paleaaesina, Thackray, Braham, Wright, Jones, Bishop, Muranka, Heil.

n Leeds Rhinos: Walker, Chapman, Smith, Newman, Sutcliffe, Hartley, Aston, Lilley, Baldwinson, Hallas, Oledzki , Waite, Pullan, Walter, Jordan, Roberts. Interchanges: Brady , Nuttall , Darley , Mustapha , Trout , McConnell.