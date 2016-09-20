Doncaster Toll Bar book place in Grand Final

Doncaster Toll Bar booked their place in the Yorkshire Men’s Rugby League Premier Division Grand Final with a last-minute 26-24 win over Sharlston Rovers.

The Doncaster side started well and a sweeping move to the right saw Tom Rose cross in the corner for a try converted by Shaun Roberts.

Dons assistant coach Pete Green crashed over from close range and a great start became even better when a last tackle play by Adam Jones saw Jordan King finish on the left wing to make it 16-0.

Sharlston belatedly started to get some momentum and opened their account with a well-worked converted try.

The game tightened up and became a real battle but the determined Toll Bar team increased their lead when man-of-the-match Green was put over for his second try by hooker Dean Armstrong near enough for Roberts to convert.

Sharlston, who finished just behind Toll Bar in third place, finished the half strongly and two quickly-taken tries cut the interval deficit to just six points.

The second half was a real battle and two Toll Bar players were taken to hospital in ambulances resulting in a delay of around 40 minutes.

With players playing out of position when play resumed with 20 minutes on the clock and no substitutes, the odds seem stacked against Toll Bar.

Roberts gave them a bit more breathing space with a penalty against the run of play but Rovers, who were well on top at that stage of the game, hit back with a converted try.

Toll Bar looked to have increased their lead 12 minutes from time but Owen Wedgwood’s touchdown was disallowed for a forward pass.

Sharlston rode their luck and levelled the scores at 24-24 with a penalty five minutes from time.

A foul for a high tackle 40 metres out gave Roberts the chance to win the game for Toll Bar at the death and the stand-off held his nerve to secure his side a place in the final in their first season in the league.