Doncaster Rovers: We must improve - Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers sit proudly on top of League Two but must improve if they are to achieve promotion.

That was unequivocal verdict of boss Darren Ferguson after watching his side almost throw away a three-goal lead at Stevenage on Saturday.

Rovers ought to have coasted to a fourth successive league win after leading 3-0 at the break.

But Ferguson labelled Doncaster’s second half performance as ‘unacceptable’ as they ended up clinging on for a 4-3 win.

He also revealed that angry words were exchanged among the players in the dressing room at full time.

“I think the last three or four games we’ve looked pretty solid but today we obviously weren’t in the second half,” said Ferguson.

“In the first half we did. They didn’t cause us a problem, we held a good line.

“I think second half we dropped too deep and we stopped getting out to their full backs.

“I think you’ve got to give Stevenage a bit of credit. Maybe at 3-0 as well there was no pressure on them and they started playing with a bit more freedom.

“But we have to be better than that in the second half. The players know that.

“It wasn’t a case of me ranting and raving at them, it was just a clear message that we need improvement.

“There was a lot of arguing going on in the dressing room. It was quite an unhappy dressing room, which I do think is a good thing actually.”

He added: “That’s four wins on the bounce and we’re going along really well.

“We have to improve. I feel we have to improve for the last 27 games of the season and I think we will.

“The players know that. They’re a great bunch of lads and they know themselves that the second half was unacceptable.”