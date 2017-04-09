Doncaster RLFC v Toronto Wolfpack: Jason Tali in confident mood ahead of historic clash

Papua New Guinea centre Jason Tali celebrated his return to the Doncaster RLFC side at the weekend by helping them beat Hunslet Hawks and move joint top of League One.

But he says the Dons will have to take their game up another level when they host title favourites Toronto Wolfpack on Sunday - a game which marks the onset of a challenging few weeks for the Keepmoat Stadium club.

This month also sees Doncaster travel to York City Knights before tackling Super League giants Leeds Rhinos in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup at Headingley.

“They are all big games but we just concentrate on one game at a time and this week it’s Toronto,” said Tali, who finished as the club’s top try-scorer in his debut season last year despite making a delayed start due to problems with his clearance.

“They have signed a lot of very good players and are also a full-time club and they are probably seen as the favourites to win the league.

“With them not having a game I’m sure they will have had us watched at the weekend against Hunslet and they will know how we play and who the danger men are.

“But we know we can play better and we’ll need to cut out some of the handling mistakes we made, especially in the first 20 minutes or so.

“It will be a tough game but Sunday’s game will have prepared us well for that because it was very physical.

“It is certainly one that we feel we can win if we play to our best.

“The aim is promotion this season and everyone at the club is working very hard to try and achieve that and a win over Toronto would give our hopes a big boost.”

Tali, who signed a new two-year deal after a successful debut season, feels the Dons are better placed to challenge for honours this season and says the club made some good signings during the close season.

“We’ve got a very strong pack this year,” he said.

“That means that the back division should be able to get on the front foot more than last season.”

Tali, who touched down on Sunday, again hopes to be among the club's top try-scorers again this season.

But he knows he will have to score more than he did last year to finish top dog given that utility man Kieran Cross already has ten to his name.