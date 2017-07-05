Doncaster RLFC v Oxford RLFC: Hedges warns against complacency in rearranged ‘home’ clash

Doncaster RLFC will have more reason than usual to keep a close eye on the scoreboard in tonight’s rearranged League One clash against Oxford (7.30pm.)

Not only do the Dons need to beat Oxford in the game switched to Featherstone’s Post Office Road ground because neither of the two pitches at the Keepmoat Stadium are available.

But they also need to post a big score to improve their points difference – which is currently significantly inferior to the teams around them.

The Dons will show several changes to the side beaten by Newcastle on Sunday.

They will start favourites despite having surrendered home advantage, but Australian half-back Jordie Hedges has warned against complacency.

“They might be currently languishing in the bottom half of the table but they are a decent side on their day,” he said.

“They have beaten several quality sides this season and have been narrowly beaten by some quality sides as well.

“We have got to go into every game with the attitude that we are playing a top team and have to be on our game no matter who we are playing and where they are in the table because you can’t afford to treat any side lightly.”

He added: “We struggled with the ball for long periods against Newcastle because of how they defended and we need to be smarter going forward and be able to counter such tactics.

“We had a look at them in training last night and we are aware of their strengths and weaknesses and hopefully we’ve come up with the right game plan to beat them.

“Hopefully we’ll come up with a win tonight, which would put us level on points with both York and Newcastle in the battle to finish fourth with two games to go.”