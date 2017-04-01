Doncaster RLFC v Hunslet Hawks: Triple injury boost for Dons

Doncaster RLFC will be boosted by the return of goal-kicking full-back Tom Carr and centre Jason Tali in tomorrow’s re-arranged League One clash against Hunslet Hawks at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Second-rower Mason Tonks has recovered from a back injury and is available for the first time this season.

But stand-off Jordan Howden, who had hoped to be fit, will sit out another game.

Half-back partner Jordie Hedges completes his four-match ban.

Head coach Gary Thornton prides himself on doing his homework on the opposition but admits he has struggled in the build-up to Sunday’s game.

“I haven’t seen footage of them playing on a dry pitch, which will be the case at the Keepmoat tomorrow,” he said.

“I’ve seen footage of their last game in against Halifax in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup at The Shay, which they lost 20-6, but it was a difficult game to assess because the game was played in a monsoon.

“Both teams just battled it out and, as you can imagine, there were a lot of handling mistakes.

“I’ve also seen footage of their win over the All Golds, but again the pitch was very heavy.

“They had a poor pre-season but like ourselves they’ve won both opening league games.

“They’ve brought in a couple of new half-backs and they’ve also still got several players who posed us problems last season, so we are expecting a tough game.

“We’ll also be up against several former players such as Matt Carbutt, Michael Haley and Jack Walton.

“The good thing is that we are back playing at the stadium after playing at the athletics track in our last game and hopefully we’ll be able to capitalise on the extra space.”