Doncaster RLFC v Hull FC: ‘We’ll have to up our game’ - Martin

The Dons conclude their pre-season programme at home to Hull FC tomorrow (3pm).

Gary Thornton’s side face the Super League outfit on the back of morale-boosting friendly wins against Sheffield Eagles and Leeds Rhinos.

Second-rower Charlie Martin, a new signing from Keighley Cougars, was named man of the match in both of those victories - and expects this weekend’s game to be Doncaster’s toughest test yet.

“Hull FC will be a tough test, we’re going to have to up our game,” he said.

“They’ve got some big experienced players in their squad. It will be fast and physical and we’ll have to pull on all our resources as a team to get a good result.”

Doncaster’s first competitive game is at Keighley in the iPro Sport Cup on February 19.