Doncaster RLFC v Barrow Raiders: Dons eye fourth straight win against second-placed Raiders

Doncaster RLFC will be looking to repel second-placed Barrow Raiders in Sunday’s top-four League One clash at the athletics stadium (3pm).

Tomorrow’s game is the first of two League One home games to be switched from the Keepmoat Stadium to Pitch 2.

“I don’t think it will make much difference to the game,” said caretaker coach Pete Green.

“It’s more about us playing well on the day and getting our tactics right.

“We’ve watched their game against Hunslet last weekend and we’ve come up with a game-plan which we hope will win us the game.

“We know Barrow are a good side and the problems their big physical pack will pose us as will half-back Jamie Dallimore. He’s a talented play-maker and everything comes from him.”

Unbeaten in their last four games, the Dons also welcome back former Great Britain forward Jamie Thackray after suspension.

He will start his first game since April on the bench.

Former Hull FC and Toronto Woolpack half-back Reece Dean will make his Dons debut, coming in for Jordan Howden, who is still struggling with a long-standing hip problem, at stand-off.

Dual-registered 21-year-old Nick Rawsthorne will come in for Ritchie Barnett on the wing, while Jack Miller continues to get the nod over Australian Jordie Hedges at scrum-half.

“Jack maybe had a bit of an indifferent start to the season but now he’s had a run of games and settled in he’s getting better every week,” said Green.

“The benefit of having Jordie on the bench is that he provides cover in several positions in addition to both half-back roles.

“He’s happy to start on the bench and he’s happy to play anywhere for the team. He’s got a really professional attitude.”

n The round three fixture against Oxford has been rearranged for Wednesday, July 5 (7.30pm). It will take place at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium due to the ongoing pitch renovation work at the Keepmoat Stadium.