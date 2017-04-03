Doncaster RLFC: Thornton still far from satisfied despite victory over Hunslet

Doncaster RLFC blew hot and cold before finally clipping Hunslet Hawks’ wings in yesterday’s clash at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The 29-24 win ended the visitors’ unbeaten league start and took the Dons to joint top of League One.

“I was pleased with the win because at one stage in the second half the game looked to be getting away from us when they scored three quick tries in succession to get their noses in front,” said Dons head coach Gary Thornton.

“But credit to the boys they dug in and managed the game well after Tom Carr’s drop goal had given us the lead with ten minutes or so to go.

“But as I’ve been saying all season there is still more to come from us and we’ve yet to play well for the full 80 minutes.

“We are playing well but we are having these 10 to 15 minute spells when we go away from the game plan and we are letting teams back in and that will prove costly against the top teams such as Toronto, who we play here on Sunday.

“We certainly didn’t start well and they were the better team and really took it to us. They were very physical and got amongst us and they rattled us a little bit.

“Teams regularly come here and raise their game because of the quality of the playing surface and Hunslet did that and probably produced their best display of the season.

“Fortunately, Kieran Cross helped dig us out of a hole and he scored a try and set up two other to give us a 16-6 interval lead.

“He wasn’t as prominent in the second half but to be fair he took another bump on his ribs and we didn’t see a lot of the ball.”