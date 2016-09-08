Doncaster RLFC: Skipper Kyle Kesik leading from the front

Doncaster RLFC will complete a gruelling three games in eight days spell when taking on London Skolars in their final League One Super 8s clash at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday.

“It's a tough schedule especially when you consider how physical the game is - even against the lower clubs - and that we all work as well,” said skipper Kyle Kesik.

“It may be London's last game of the season and they've got nothing to play for except pride and winning money, but we are expecting it to be a hard-fought game because they are a big physical side.

“I just hope that we don't pick up any injuries in our re-arranged game against York City Knights at Bootham Crescent tonight because we are already down to the bare bones and a lot of players have been playing patched up for a few weeks.”

Tonight's result will go a long way to deciding which of the two teams will finish higher than the other in the top five.

“Obviously we want to win both games and we may need to win at least one to be mathematically certain of making the play-offs, but neither of us can finish any higher than fourth,” said Kesik.

“That means we are going to be away in the semi-final and almost certainly in the final as well if we get there, unless there is a shock result, so it's going to be tough.

“Having said that we feel we can beat anybody in this division on our day with the possible exception of Toulouse away. I can't see anybody beating them over there.”

He added: “Obviously it would be nice for the club to get out of this league at the first attempt, especially being the captain.

“As players you want to be playing at the highest level you can and I would love us to be back in the Championship again next season and hopefully we can.”

Head coach Gary Thornton, who was impressed by his loyalty to the club following last season's relegation campaign, has been delighted with the job Kesik has done this season.

“He gives away a few penalties every week but that goes with the territory because you want your middle players to play it hard and tough and he does that,” said Thornton.

“He leads the side well and rarely has a bad game.

“We've certainly missed him when he's been out injured.

“Kyle's been at the club a long time and he's what Donny is all about.”