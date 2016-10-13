Doncaster RLFC sign former Wigan and New Zealand forward Iafeta Paleaaesina

Prop star Iafeta Paleaaesina has signed a two-year deal with Doncaster RLFC.

The 33-year-old joins the League One club from 2016 Challenge Cup winners Hull FC, having spent time on dual registration with the Dons last season.

Paleaaesina, who represented both New Zealand and Samoa at international level, becomes the second new arrival of the close season following the capture of Charlie Martin from Keighley Cougars.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity I had with the dual registration with Hull FC and coming over to Doncaster to play, I have made a good relationship with the club and I’m delighted to have signed,” said Paleaaesina, a Super League Grand Final winner with Wigan.

“Having played a lot of games for Doncaster this year I really enjoyed it, I have a great relationship with Carl Hall, Gary Thornton and also the players.

“I had a point to prove to the players that I was here to play for a spot and do well for Doncaster and fortunately for me they have taken me in with open arms.

“Carl Hall has shown me the plans for the club and that is something I want to get behind, I want to be part of the success.

“We are pushing for promotion, it all starts in pre-season and there will be more signings to come.

“This stadium is better than most of the Super League clubs, the training facilities here are top class, this club is on the rise, I wouldn’t have come here otherwise.”

New Zealand-born Paleaaesina made his breakthrough in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors, before spells in the Super League with Wigan, Salford and Hull FC.

Chief executive Carl Hall said: “He is a massive signing for us here at Doncaster. He is a fantastic character both on and off the field and I am sure a lot of our younger players will thrive from his experience.”

Jordie Hedges has signed a new two-year deal with the Dons, while Zac Braham and Mason Tonks have penned new one-year deals. Jack Walton has joined Hunslet.