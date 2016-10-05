Doncaster RLFC sign Charlie Martin from Keighley Cougars

Doncaster RLFC have signed Charlie Martin on a two-year deal from Keighley Cougars.

Martin becomes the Dons’ first new recruit for the 2017 season.

The 23-year-old can play in both the back-row and centre.

After making his mark in League One this year with Keighley, his arrival is seen by the Dons as a major coup.

Starting out at Thornhill Trojans, Martin was picked up by Castleford Tigers and went on to make six appearances for the first team whilst at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

He moved to Batley Bulldogs for the 2014 season, before spells at Huddersfield Rugby Union and Hunslet Hawks in 2015.

Martin signed for Keighley for the 2016 campaign and went on to make a real mark in the division, with his powerful carries and high work rate.

He scored the winning try in the iPro Sport Cup final for Keighley in their 22-18 triumph over York City Knights at Bloomfield Road.

In total Martin made 24 appearances at the Cougars in 2016, scoring 12 tries in the process.