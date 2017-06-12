Doncaster RLFC set to appoint Richard Horne as new coach, Pete Green reflects on Barrow draw

Richard Horne, set to be named as the new Doncaster RLFC head coach today, saw his new charges claim a thrilling 24-24 draw in their League One top-four clash against Barrow Raiders.

The result, which saw both clubs lose ground in the race to claim second spot going into the Super 8s next month, meant that caretaker coach Pete Green handed over the reins to the former Hull FC half-back boasting an unbeaten record in his four games in charge.

Although glad in the end to snatch a point courtesy of a last-minute penalty by scrum-half Jack Miller, Green felt the Dons could have won it.

“I think probably we gave them too much respect early on and their big pack caused us a lot of problems with the strong wind at their backs and they opened up an early 10-0 lead,” he said.

“But then we started to settle into the game and prop Zac Braham, who has been outstanding since I took over, scored a try to make it 10-6 and I don’t think there was much between the two teams after that.

“We certainly felt confident only trailing by ten points at half-time and having the wind in our favour in the second half.

“The likes of Charlie Martin and Jason Tali caused them a lot of problems down the left and had we been a bit more clinical with our finishing then I think we’d have beaten them.”

Green, who will revert back to being assistant coach this week, gave a debut to new signing Reece Dean and Hull FC dual-registered winger Nick Rawsthorne and was pleased with both their respective contributions in a keenly-contested contest in the first of two home league games on pitch 2 at the Keepmoat.