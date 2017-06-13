Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne confirmed as new Dons boss

Doncaster RLFC have confirmed the appointment of Hull FC legend Richard Horne as the club's new head coach.

The 34-year-old takes up his first head coaching role after acting as reserve team coach and Academy coach with FC.

It will be the first time the former stand off has departed Hull FC after playing his entire career at the club following his debut at 16 before moving into coaching.

He won the 2005 Challenge Cup alongside former Dons head coach Paul Cooke and also played in the 2008 final and the 2006 Super League Grand Final.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford has been keen to retain Horne at the club alongside his duties with the Dons.

Horne replaces Gary Thornton who was dismissed last month after picking up three wins from the opening seven matches.

He takes charge with the Dons sitting fifth in League 1, level on points with fourth placed York City Knights.

The Dons have five fixtures left to secure their place in the top four and compete for the chance to win promotion to the Championship, which was the goal at the start of the current campaign.

Horne's first game in charge will be at Whitehaven on June 25.