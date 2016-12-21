Doncaster RLFC reveal new badge

The Dons have unveiled a new badge - which includes a nod to tradition and also the history of the club.

The new crest - designed by Dons fan Dale Lewis - comes into use for the 2017 season.

A statement from the club said: “The Dons are proud to unveil a new badge for the 2017 season.

“The badge is based on the iconic Doncaster coat of arms utilising the club’s traditional colour palette of blue and yellow, and we have introduced our founding year to capture our history and traditional values.”

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: “I am delighted to confirm the Dons will have a new crest for the 2017 campaign.

“It is often an emotive subject changing the club’s crest, but we recognise the importance of understanding who you represent.

“We share immense pride towards this fantastic town, and it is honour to have the opportunity to represent Doncaster with a new badge.”

Gavin Baldwin, chief executive of Club Doncaster, said: “At Club Doncaster we are passionate about our links with the community, with the new design we believe we can progress forward in the digital era with a badge that has sentimental value for us and our supporters.”

Dons, bidding for promotion from League One, start their pre-season schedule at home to Sheffield Eagles on January 22.