Doncaster RLFC: Pete Green targets third straight win at Workington

Doncaster RLFC caretaker coach Pete Green will be looking to pick up a third successive League One win since the departure of head coach Gary Thornton in Sunday’s testing game at Workington Town.

Successive victories over Hemel Stags and Keighley Cougars have seen the Dons climb back into the top four but Green is taking nothing for granted in the promotion battle.

“Whoever you are playing you’ve got to turn up with the right attitude and be prepared to work hard to get the result you want,” said Green.

“We like to try and play an expansive game but sometimes in League One you’ve just got to grind results out and do it tough.

“That’s what we had to do against Keighley, who are a good side, so I was really pleased with the lads’ attitude on the day.

“We’ve still got things to work on and we need to be more clinical near the line and also react better after we score. We’ve a tendency to do a good thing and then fail to back that up and do something bad, as happened against Keighley.”

Green, who will have former Great Britain forward Jamie Thackray available after a five-match ban, is also hoping wing/full-back Louis Sheriff will be available for the trip to Derwent Park after pulling out of the Keighley game at short notice after feeling under the weather.

“I thought the break at the weekend came at a good time for us because there were a few people carrying knocks,” said Green.

“We’ve also had the chance to assess the last two games and also focus our attention on the games against the three Cumbrian sides next month.

“Two of them are up in Cumbria and it’s always hard going up there, but we’ll be well prepared.”