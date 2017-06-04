Doncaster RLFC: Paleaaesina wants to end career on a high

Powerhouse prop Feka Paleaaesina says he has no plans to play as long as veteran Dons team-mate Makali Aizue.

“I’m contracted until the end of next season and I think that will be it as far as my playing career goes,” said the 34-year-old.

The former Hull FC forward played for the Dons on dual-registration last season but didn’t feature in enough games to be eligible to play in the Super 8s and his physical presence was badly missed in the play-off semi-final defeat at Barrow.

“It was disappointing to miss out on the Super 8s but I enjoyed my time here hence signing a two-year deal and I believe that I can bring something to the club, both on and off the field, during that time,” he said.

“One of the things that I bring to the squad is top flight experience along with Makali, Jamie Thackray and Ritchie Barnett.

“Obviously you don’t want a team full of players in their 30ss - you need to strike a balance and I think the club have done that this year.

“As well as the experienced forwards we’ve got lads like Zac Braham and Connor Scott, who are the future here, and hopefully I can pass on advice.”

Paleaaesina has missed the last couple of games due to an Achilles tendon injury.

“I’m hoping to be back playing as soon as possible because we’ve got a tough month ahead of us with three games against the Cumbrian clubs, two of whom are above us, and they are always big sides,” he said.

“But you can’t afford to push injuries such as Achilles, especially at my age, and no one is.

“I’m having regular physio at Hull FC and they think I suffered a little tear so I don’t want to risk it until it is healed.

“If it did go then that would probably be the end of my career at 34 so I want to get it right before I come back because I want to give something back to Doncaster over the remainder of my contract and help them get back into the Championship.”

Despite having played most of his rugby in the top flight, Paleaaesina has no regrets at playing out his career in the third tier of the British game.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said. “League One is getting stronger every year and whilst it is obviously not as fast, it’s as physical as Super League in my opinion. My body certainly feels sore for a couple of days after a game.”