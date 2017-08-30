Doncaster RLFC: No room for error in play-off bid - Charlie Martin

Doncaster RLFC are back in action on Sunday following last weekend’s break for the Challenge Cup final.

And there is no room for error in the club’s final three Super 8s games, starting with the trip to face fourth-placed York City Knights at Bootham Crescent.

“We are currently holding down the final play-off spot but, depending on how the other teams around us do in those games, we might need to win all our remaining games and that’s going to be tough,” said second-rower Charlie Martin.

“We lost at Bootham Crescent during the regular season and it was one of those games - a bad day at the office.

“We didn’t play well on the day and neither did York to be honest.

“York are a completely different team to what they were then and they finished above us in the league but then again, so are we.

“They are the only League One team to beat Toronto in their opening Super 8s game so you’ve got to give them respect for that but they’ve lost a couple since.

“If we are on our game, and we cut out the handling errors and complete our sets better than we did at Workington last time out, I’m confident we can beat them in what we all know is a must-win game.

“As I say, we’ve made too many handling errors in some games and that is sometimes to do with fatigue and the fact that we’ve had to do more tackling as a result.

“We’ve had a fortnight off and that has given us the chance to recharge our batteries and some players carrying knocks a bit of time to get over them, although I would have preferred to play last weekend.”

The Dons have lost three of their four Super 8s games and currently occupy the fifth and final play-off spot.