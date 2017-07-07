Doncaster RLFC: Local lad Zac Braham hoping to impress Horne

Dons prop Zac Braham can't wait to show new head coach Richard Horne what he can do.

The former Doncaster Toll Bar forward didn't play in either of Horne’s first two games in charge but said earlier in the week that he was hoping to feature in either Wednesday’s’s rearranged game against Oxford or Sunday’s game against South Wales Ironmen.

Although fit again after suffering a knee injury in the draw against Barrow and missing the trip to Whitehaven, Braham also sat out Sunday’s disappointing 20-10 defeat against Newcastle.

“I’m not complaining as the lads played well up at Whitehaven, even though we lost, and I can understand Richard not wanting to make many changes,” said Braham.

“He’s also still getting to know the players and what we can do, just as we are still getting to know him.

“I’ve played a few games for Hull’s Academy team and I’ve also played the odd game for their Under-23s (as part of the dual-registration deal between the two clubs) but although Richard was in charge of both teams I never got to spend much time being coached by him.

“As is always the case when a new coach comes in, players want to show him what they can do and I’m no different and I’m hoping to get the chance to impress him this week.

“I felt that I was playing well prior to picking up the knock against Barrow and when I get the chance to show (Richard) what I can do I aim to grab it with both hands.”

He added: “It was a very disappointing performance on Sunday because they are the sort of games we should be winning.

“By dropping the two points we’ve made it hard for ourselves to finish fourth (in the regular season and qualify for four home games in the Super 8s) because not only do we need to win our remaining games but we also need other results to go our way.

“Points difference looks likely to be an important factor and we’ve got the worst points difference of any club above us, so it’s going to be tough. We’ll certainly be looking to post three big wins.

“But even if we don’t go into the Super 8s in the top five I still fancy our chances of finishing in the top five and being involved in the play-offs.

“I still think that, on our day, we are capable of beating any team in this league.”