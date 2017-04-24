Doncaster RLFC: Kieran Cross ruled out after dislocating shoulder

Doncaster RLFC’s leading try-scorer Kieran Cross faces a spell on the sidelines after injuring his shoulder in Friday’s Challenge Cup defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

“He’s had an X-ray and there’s nothing broken but obviously there is a bit of ligament damage as a result of his shoulder coming out of joint,” said Dons boss Gary Thornton. “He’s got to go back to hospital on Tuesday to see a specialist so we’ll hopefully know more after that.

“I’d expect him to be out for a minimum two to three weeks but we are hoping he could make the Keighley game on May 21 but that may prove a bit too soon.”

Despite going down 62-28 to Super League giants Leeds Rhinos in the fifth round tie, Thornton felt that the positives far outweighed the negatives,

“We had trained really well after a clear-the-air meeting on Tuesday and everyone is now pulling together again and I think that showed in the second half,” said Thornton.

The 2015 winners, who fielded a strong starting line-up, raced into a 44-4 interval lead.

“We couldn’t contain their strong-running ball-playing props in the first half,” admitted Thornton. “We’d tackle well for four tackles then one of their players would come up with some individual genius to score a try.

“We could have been facing another big defeat at half-time but we stayed positive and ended up scoring six tries. Not many Super League sides have scored that many points against them this season or outscored them in the second half, so that was plus point.

Without a game this weekend, the Dons have arranged to play Hull FC U-23s in a 3x20 minute semi-contact game as part of Tuesday night’s training session.